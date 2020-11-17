MPD’s Operation Cool Down aims to reduce violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is stepping up its efforts to reduce violent crimes.

On Tuesday, the department is launching a five-week operation called Operation Cool Down II. It will focus on those individuals who are committing violent crimes, possessing illegal firearms and selling drugs.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said it will make Memphis safer.

“We must continue to work together to stop the violence in Memphis. We need more people to step up and call the police when they know someone who is planning to commit a crime or has committed a crime.”

If you have a tip about a crime, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.