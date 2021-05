MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl is fighting for her life after being shot in Raleigh on Monday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene in the 2800 block of South Advantage Way where they located the girl sustaining a gunshot wound. She was transported to LeBonheur and is listed in critical condition.

