MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dispute between two neighbors ended with gunfire Wednesday night in southwest Memphis.

Tiffany Mason, 44, was charged with ten counts of aggravated assault after police say she opened fire on a house in the 3500 of West Horn Lake Road.

Tiffany Mason

Investigators said Mason got into an argument with her neighbor Wednesday afternoon. That evening, she returned with an AR-style rifle and fired shots toward her neighbor’s home.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt, but the victim said there were ten people inside his house at the time of the shooting, including four children under the age of 16.

The victim’s home in the 3500 block of W. Horn Lake Road

No one was home on Thursday, but we could see children’s toys in the driveway. Police have not said what the neighbors were fighting about.

Detectives said Mason admitted to firing the rifle and told them after she left the scene, she threw the weapon out the passenger side window of her car into a nearby field.

Mason is also charged with tampering with evidence. Mason is being held on a $120,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday.