MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating the stabbing death of a Frayser woman early Saturday morning.

According to MPD, officers responded to a wounding call around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Denver. When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim died from her injuries.

Memphis Police said one male was detained on the scene. MPD said the preliminary information indicated this was a domestic violence situation.