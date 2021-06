MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one woman has been shot near a convenience store in Raleigh.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the parking lot of a store on Ridgemont Road and New Allen Road. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.