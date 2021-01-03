MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting call at 5831 Winchester Road on Saturday night.
MPD said when officers arrived they located an unresponsive woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police said the medical examiner confirmed this was a homicide, and no suspect information is known at this time.
- Bill Hagerty sworn in as U.S. Senator for Tennessee
- Covington shooting suspect arrested in Alabama, police say
- Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in central California
- MPD: Woman shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Saturday night
- Nancy Pelosi narrowly reelected as House speaker, faces difficult 2021