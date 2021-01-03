MPD: Woman shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Saturday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police tape (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting call at 5831 Winchester Road on Saturday night.

MPD said when officers arrived they located an unresponsive woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said the medical examiner confirmed this was a homicide, and no suspect information is known at this time.

Share this story

Latest News

More News