MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cordova.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Dexter and Appling Road. Police say woman went to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Memphis Police have identified the woman has 24-year-old Chelsea Carrigan.

Police have not said what led to the crash or if any charges will be filed.