MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a crash that left a woman critically injured in Downtown Memphis early Saturday morning.

At 8:31 am, officers responded to a crash at Danny Thomas and Beale.



Two (2) vehicles were involved, with one (1) adult female transported to Regional One in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 24, 2021

According to MPD, officers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Danny Thomas and Beale shortly after 8:30 a.m. A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not say what caused the accident.