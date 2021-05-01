MPD: Woman charged after stabbing daughter, sister at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing death of a 10-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

Police say Lawrencia Reed, 29, stabbed her 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old sister at the Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive near James Road Friday night.

The 10-year-old girl later died from her injuries. Police say the 18-year-old is in critical condition.

According to police, Reed has been charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.