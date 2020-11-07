MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon, leaving a woman in critical condition.
MPD said a woman arrived at the fire station suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said it is undetermined at this time where the shooting occurred.
Additionally, Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
- MPD: Woman arrived at fire station suffering from a gunshot wound
- Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days might look like
- President Trump met with boos as he returns to DC
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory
- White’s late TD passes rally Memphis to 34-33 win over Bulls