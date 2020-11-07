MPD: Woman arrived at fire station suffering from a gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon, leaving a woman in critical condition.

MPD said a woman arrived at the fire station suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said it is undetermined at this time where the shooting occurred.

Additionally, Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

