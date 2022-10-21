MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty new marked Memphis Police patrol vehicles will be driven home by officers soon as part of a new take-home vehicle program announced Friday.

The new patrol vehicles will be assigned to MPD officers who reside in certain zip codes in the city limits. They will not only drive them while on duty, but to and from work.

“These marked patrol cars will be parked throughout Memphis neighborhoods, strengthening our visibility and serving as a deterrent to crime,” Police Chief CJ Davis said.

The city allocated $1 million for the new vehicles, and Davis said she hopes these 30 are just the first wave, with more to come.

The vehicles are a morale booster for officers, and an additional incentive for officers to live in the city limits, Davis said.

Studies show take-home vehicles reduce maintenance costs for police departments, she said. Although a few specialized MPD units hav e been able to take police vehicles home for certain assignments, Davis said this is the first time officers would formally be allowed to take home their vehicles.

In addition to the cruisers, two SUVs sport new logos and branding designed by an officer at the Austin Peay station. He will be one of the first officers to receive a take-home vehicle. In time, the new logo will be used on all MPD vehicles, Davis said.