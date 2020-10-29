U.S. Marshals set aside $50k reward for information in unsolved murder cases involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and federal leaders made a passionate plea for information in connection to the eight unsolved child murders in Memphis this year.

According to authorities, 28 children have been killed in Memphis since January. Twenty-two of those were murdered and as of Thursday eight families remain without answers. The youngest of the victims was less than a year old.

To incentivize those with information to come forward, the U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller the agency has set aside $50,000 in reward money and will pay up to $5,000 per suspect.

“It is my sincere hope that this reward helps compel individuals to come forward and help provide answers for these families who have had to deal with the sudden and violent loss of a child,” said Miller.

“Someone knows who killed these children. How many more children have to die before we, as Memphians, say enough is enough? The smallest amount of information may help solve these homicides and bring justice to the victims and their family members. We need anyone who knows anything to call,” said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

A reward is being offered in the following cases:

Jadon Knox, age 10, was killed by gunfire on January 19 from an unknown vehicle while

standing on the front porch of a residence in the 700 block of Josephine Avenue.

Ashlynn Luckett, age 6, and Lequan Boyd, age 16, were both shot on January 20 when

gunshots entered a home in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove.

Hilda Trejo, 9-months-old, died from inflicted trauma on January 22 at a home in the

4600 block of Willow Road.

Jalen Dodge, age 17, was shot in the roadway on March 18 in the 1600 block of Sunset

Street.

Street. Tyrell Jones, age 15, was shot in a vehicle on May 7 in the 4000 block of Barron Avenue.

Alajah Reynolds, age 16, was found shot on July 11 in a vehicle in the 3100 block of E. Glengarry Drive.

Demetrius Robinson, age 17, was shot on September 3 in the 3800 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information -no matter how small – to come forward. Even the smallest bit of information could make a difference.

All tips are anonymous. Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the U.S. Marshals at (901) 713-2631.