MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A tow truck driver is charged after allegedly stealing a phone from a car he towed while working.

According to Memphis Police, on February 5 at 3:00 a.m., the victim was in a car accident and called a tow truck company, Upgrade Auto Sales, to transport his vehicle to his home.

The affidavit says after the suspect, Kevin Bryant, dropped the car off, the victim searched for his iPhone 13 Pro Max, which he had left in his vehicle after the accident. The phone, valued at $1,500, was not there.

He then used his find my phone app and tracked his iPhone to Bryant’s home address, which was confirmed by Upgrade Auto Sales. The victim knocked on the door and was told Bryant was not there.

At 9:45 a.m., he tracked his phone again to a different address and called MPD to meet him at that location.

Officers arrived on the scene alongside the victim and were able to speak with the homeowners. They informed the officers that Upgrade Auto Sales towing had just left their home towing a vehicle.

Several other attempts were made to retrieve the phone. Kevin Bryant was charged with Theft of Property.