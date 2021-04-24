MPD: Toddler killed, three women injured in Whitehaven car crash

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was killed and three women were injured in a two-vehicle car crash Saturday morning in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the accident happened around 11:32 a.m., near the intersection of Palmer & Elvis Presley Blvd. A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.

Additionally, two women were transported to the hospital and are listed in critical condition. Another woman was also hospitalized, but she is listed in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police didn’t say what caused the accident but said this is an ongoing investigation.