MPD: Three suspects wanted after breaking into 13 vehicles at warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding three men who broke into at least 13 employee cars at a warehouse off East Raines.

Workers said several guns, purses and other personal items were stolen from their vehicles at McKesson on Quest Way.

Video from the scene showed the suspects were armed with handguns when they broke into the cars. They left in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities recovered the vehicle, but all three suspects are still out there.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.