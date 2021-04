MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen wounded in North Memphis late Sunday evening.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue right after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a teenage girl sustaining a gunshot wound. She was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said there isn’t any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.