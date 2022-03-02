MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is facing several charges after police say he carjacked two people, shot a man, and crashed into an MPD squad car in February.

Police say Martavious Marr, 18, stole a man’s vehicle at a gas station at 680 North Bellevue on the night of Feb. 1.

The victim told police Marr pointed a gun at him and demanded his 2009 Pontiac G6. Police said Marr got the keys from inside the car, shot the victim in the back and fled the scene.

On Feb. 20, police located the Pontiac being occupied by a couple who said they bought the vehicle from Marr.

Investigators had encountered with Marr just days before when they received another auto theft call at a Midtown bar.

A man told police Marr stole his 2020 Dodge Journey as he was leaving the Pumping Station on Poplar on Feb. 13 around 3 a.m. The victim’s AirPods and a 9mm handgun were inside the Dodge when it was stolen.

Later that day, the victim was able to track his AirPods inside the Dodge that led investigators to a Mapco in Northeast Memphis.

When police made the scene, Marr reversed the Dodge into an MPD squad car and fled, according to court documents.

Police located Marr on Feb. 17 with the stolen 9mm handgun on his waistband.

Marr was taken into custody where he admitted to his crimes.

He was charged with multiple crimes including carjacking, aggravated assault, vandalism.

On Tuesday, Marr was additionally charged with attempted murder, carjacking, and two counts of possessing a firearm to commit a felony for the robbery on Feb. 1.