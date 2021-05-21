MPD: Suspects wanted after carjacking, shooting at woman in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for carjacking and firing shots at a woman in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to the scene on Cherry Center Drive near Colony Park Drive at just before 8 p.m. Monday, May 17. The victim reportedly told police she was sitting in her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when two armed men demanded her vehicle.

Police say the victim got out of her car and both suspects jumped inside. The suspects reportedly fired shots at the victim as they fled the scene in her car. Memphis Police say the car has since been recovered.

Friday, police released photos and descriptions of of the suspects. Police say both suspects are between 18-20 years old, standing at 5-feet-8-inches tall and weigh approximately 120 pounds.

One suspect was reportedly wearing a purple mask, a black jacket, a blue beanie, blue jeans and black and white shoes. Police say the other suspect was wearing black jacket, stone-washed jeans, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.