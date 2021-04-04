MPD: Suspect wanted in connection with 4-year-old boy shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man they say shot and killed a four-year-old boy on Saturday.
According to MPD, investigators found that there was a dispute between the suspect and a man who was inside the car. The suspect fired a shot and struck the child.
The suspect, Terrell Woods, was later identified as the person who shot and killed the 4-year-old child, according to police.
MPD said call Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH) if you know the whereabouts of Terrell Woods. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child for First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder.