MPD: Suspect wanted in connection with 4-year-old boy shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man they say shot and killed a four-year-old boy on Saturday.

According to MPD, investigators found that there was a dispute between the suspect and a man who was inside the car. The suspect fired a shot and struck the child.

The suspect, Terrell Woods, was later identified as the person who shot and killed the 4-year-old child, according to police.

Call Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH) if you know the whereabouts of Terrell Woods. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child for First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/u355frSZz4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 4, 2021

