MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 10,000 people are expected to be on Beale Street, and both the Memphis Police Department and the Downtown Memphis Commission say they have a plan to keep everyone safe.

MPD has announced multiple road closures starting Saturday at 6 p.m. in the downtown area.

The Downtown Commission says it will have between 50 to 60 licensed security officers on the street checking IDs and wanding everyone that comes on Beale Street starting around 9 p.m.

As for police presence, there will be over 100 officers in a five-mile radius of Beale Street, along with other first responders.

Colonel Stephen Chandler of the Memphis Police Department says in addition to uniform patrolmen, they will have specialized units from the organized crime division.

“We’ll have help from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. We’ll have traffic division. We’ll have police service technicians downtown to assist with traffic control, and we’ll also have the Memphis Fire Department playing a hand. ‘