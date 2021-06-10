MPD searching for woman taken from car by boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly taken from a car by her boyfriend.

Police say 25-year-old Dominique Lomax was in a vehicle near S. Pauline and Crump when her boyfriend, 31-year-old Lee Mhoon, pulled up, took her from the vehicle and left the scene.

Lomax has been missing since around 6:50 p.m. Thursday evening.

Memphis Police say Lomax was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and black shorts. Police say they be traveling in a black Mercedes with a gray bumper.

Please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 if you see Lomax or have any information on her whereabouts.