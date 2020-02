Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after shots were fired on interstate 240, near the airport early Saturday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s twitter account, officers were flagged down on an aggravated assault at I-240 and Airways around 3:02 a.m.

The victim told officers a man was driving erratically before firing shots. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect was driving a black sedan with dark tint and got off the highway, heading south on Airways.