MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing woman, with Dementia, on Sunday.

According to the alert, Annie White was last seen at her home around 3:30 p.m. on Railton Road.

Police say she is 63 years old, has dementia, is 5 foot 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with red shoes and her hair was in a ponytail.

If you happen to know where she is, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677