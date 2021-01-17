MPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of Summer Ave. and Holmes St. on Saturday.

MPD said Bryan Martinez was in a Red 2009 Dodge Journey with Tennessee Tag: 4W4-2V6. Martinez has not returned home, and he’s been missing since 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Martinez is a 15 year old Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes. Martinez weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

MPD said if you see Martinez or know about his whereabouts call, 901-545-COPS.