MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a hit and run off Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road and now police are searching for a suspect.

Memphis Police arrived at the scene around 8:50 p.m. Saturday and found a pedestrian who had been struck. MPD identified the woman as Carey Snavely.

Police said the hit-and-run driver struck the woman and left the scene. MPD said the driver never stopped to render aid.

MPD have not made any arrests in this case, and they are actively investigating.

Victim Carey Snavely, courtesy of Memphis Police

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.