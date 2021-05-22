MPD: 5-month-old girl found safe after being kidnapped by father

UPDATE: Memphis Police said the 5-month-girl that was kidnapped by her father was found safe and unharmed.

ORIGNAL:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 5-month-old girl who was kidnapped by her father.

MPD said on Saturday, Dajavantay Black assaulted his child’s mother and took his child, Danova Brown.

Dajavantay Black walked away with Danova and was last seen in the 2400 Block of East Hillview in Memphis around 3 p.m.

Danova Brown is a 5-month-old girl and was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and a diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Danova Brown, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons 901-636-447.