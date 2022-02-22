MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man they have named a person of interest for a recent homicide.

The man was seen on security video at an area gas station not long after the crime occurred.

Last Tuesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Lake Park Drive and Winchester Road in the airport area.

A man was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

If you know who this man is, investigators want to hear from you. Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information you have.