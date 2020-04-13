MPD says 27 employees have COVID-19, 73 in quarantine

Memphis Police officers wear face masks while interacting with citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Monday that 21 of its officers and six civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 73 MPD employees are quarantined, although officials cautioned that did not mean those in quarantine had the virus.

MPD said the number of officers and employees in quarantine fluctuates daily. MPD had more than 2,000 officers at last count.

Officers in Memphis have been seen responding in face masks, and have been taking some reports over the phone instead of making the scene.

Late last week, Memphis Fire Department officials said 19 fire personnel had tested positive for COVID-19, and 112 fire personnel had been self-quarantined, although most returned to work last week.

Earlier last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 14 employees had tested positive for the virus.