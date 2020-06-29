MPD responds to deadly shooting at The Birches Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at the The Birches Apartments on Sunday night.

Memphis Police tweeted it happened on Birch Bend Square around 9:25 p.m.

Offcrs responded to a shooting in the 1400 blk of Birch Bend Sq. 1 male was shot & pronounced deceased on the scene. This appears to be a domestic violence situation. 1 female has been detained; however, no charges have been filed at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2020

According to the tweet, officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the situation appears to be a domestic violence situation turned deadly.

One woman is being detained by police but charges have not been filed at this time.

Correction: Previous information in the story stated the shooting happened at the Hickory Hills Apartments. The story has since been changed to report the correct information.