MPD releases video of Highway 385 shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle on Highway 385 in January, and now police have released video of the incident and the suspect’s vehicle.

Memphis Police said the victim was getting onto westbound Highway 385 from Winchester Road when a silver SUV pulled beside him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle.

When the incident occurred Jan. 28, WREG’s Luke Jones saw the victim’s vehicle riddled with several bullet holes.

Police said the suspect was described as a black man who was armed with a black handgun. The suspect’s vehicle was a silver SUV, possibly a Kia Soul.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.