MPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; second vehicle hits another person and police vehicle at scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run at Winchester and Goodlett in southeast Memphis.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person responsible left before officers arrived.

While officers were investigating, they say another vehicle struck another pedestrian and crashed into a police squad car.

The second pedestrian refused medical treatment, while two officers were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, MPD said.