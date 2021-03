MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was critically injured after being hit by a car in Whitehaven in the 3500 block of Elvis Presley early Sunday morning.

The accident happened right before 3:30 a.m. A man was struck and taken to Regional One Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

MPD said the driver did stay on the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story.