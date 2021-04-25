MPD: One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-240 that left one person dead at the scene early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, officers responded to the crash around 3:47 a.m., which involved three cars on I-240 near Getwell. One person was killed on the scene.

The accident caused police to shutdown all lanes of eastbound traffic on I-240 for several hours, but the expressway was reopened around 9 a.m.

It is unknown if there were other injuries and what caused the accident.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

