MPD: One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-240 that left one person dead at the scene early Sunday morning.

At 3:47 am, officers responded to a crash at I-240 near Getwell.

Three vehicles were involved, with one occupant pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 25, 2021

According to MPD, officers responded to the crash around 3:47 a.m., which involved three cars on I-240 near Getwell. One person was killed on the scene.

The accident caused police to shutdown all lanes of eastbound traffic on I-240 for several hours, but the expressway was reopened around 9 a.m.

It is unknown if there were other injuries and what caused the accident.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.