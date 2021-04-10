MPD: One person killed in deadly crash on 385 near Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Highway 385 near Ridgeway on Saturday.

According to MPD, officers responded to a crash at 385 near Ridgeway, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Later in the day, MPD identified the driver Cedric Blair, 53.

MPD said the preliminary information indicated that the driver swerved, struck a concrete wall, then left the roadway and came to rest at the tree line.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.