MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rollover crash is causing major delays near I-240 at Person Ave. in the northbound lanes.

Here’s video of the scene as of 3:57 p.m.

According to MPD, a multi-vehicle crash caused the interstate to shut down. One person was injured in the crash and is listed in critical condition.

Traffic is heavy from Person Ave to the I-240/I-55 split.

This is a developing story.