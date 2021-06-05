MPD: Two killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Cherokee neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a triple-shooting early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 of Lamar around 3:17 in the morning. When officers arrived, they located three men sustaining gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two men were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Later in the morning, MPD said one of the men in critical condition, did not survive his injuries.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time and is urging anyone with information about this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.