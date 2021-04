MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Frayser.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Leafy Hollow Drive near Bethlehem Avenue. Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.