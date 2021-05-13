MPD: One critically injured in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a person has been injured in a shooting on I-240.

Police say the shooting happened on I-240 near Getwell. The victim was reportedly driving eastbound on I-240 when someone shot at his vehicle.

Memphis Police say the victim is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly told police that two cars passed the victim when a man with dreads started firing shots from his vehicle. Memphis Police say the suspect may have been driving eastbound in I-240 in a black Chrysler 300.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.