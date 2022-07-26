MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a cell phone led them to three robbers who held up two men at gunpoint along Summer Avenue Monday.

The victims told them one of the suspects was wearing a paintball mask and the others were wearing ski masks when they took $2,600 in cash, two gold chains, and an iPhone.

Police tracked the iPhone to the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue, where they found the suspects in a grey Honda Civic.

They also found one of the victim’s wallet and cash on the suspects.

Officers said they called the victim’s cell phone, and it began ringing inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Francisco Guzman, David Moreno, Victor Billafranca

Francisco Guzman, Victor Billafranca, and David Moreno were all taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

Guzman is also facing additional charges for driving without a license or insurance.