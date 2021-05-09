MPD: Officer fires shots at suspect at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a prowler call in the 6300 block of Quail Hollow at the Extended Stay America hotel in East Memphis around 7:18 a.m. Officers were told a person who was in a gray vehicle was breaking into cars in the parking lot.

While officers were on the scene doing their investigation, the suspect drove towards the officers, and one officers fired shots at the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene.

Memphis Police said it is unknown if the suspect was struck by gunfire, and they are checking local hospitals to find out if anyone was admitted with a gunshot wound.

No arrest have been made and no officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.