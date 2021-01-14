MPD officer charged with murder pleads not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer accused of killing a man while on duty has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Patric Ferguson, 29, made a court appearance on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Robert Howard.

A preliminary hearing has been set for February 4, WREG’s Quametra Wilborn reported.

On Jan. 6, Howard’s girlfriend called police to report him missing. He had last been seen around 5 p.m. the day before in the 3500 block of Mark Twain Street in Frayser.

The woman used an app to track Howard’s cell phone to the area of Lamar and Shelby Drive, police said. They issued a Missing Persons report and a City Watch for Howard.

Police said an investigation revealed that Ferguson, armed with a handgun, encountered Howard outside his residence and forced him into his squad car. The two knew each other, police said.

Ferguson then drove to Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, where he shot and killed Howard, according to MPD.

Ferguson was relieved of duty, police said. He has been assigned to MPD’s Tillman Station since 2018.

Another man, 28-year-old Joshua Rogers, also is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in this case. Police say he was an acquaintance of Ferguson and helped him relocate the body.