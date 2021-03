MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and one person is injured after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-car crash on I-55 early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Brooks Road.

Police said it was a three-vehicle crash that left two women dead and another person in non-critical condition.

MPD’s preliminary investigation concludes that one vehicle was driving in the wrong direction on the expressway.