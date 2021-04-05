Driver, passenger crash into East Memphis Olive Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a driver and his passenger were trapped in their vehicle after it crashed into the Olive Garden on Poplar Avenue late Sunday night.

According to MPD, Jason Jacques was the driver of the vehicle. They say he was under the influence when he hit the building on Poplar at I-240 around 10:30.

Once on the scene, officers saw debris across the parking lot and a black Buick Envision inside the wall of the business. The motor was engulfed in flames while Jacques and passenger were trapped inside.

Officers and paramedics were able to safely remove both people from the vehicle, according to MPD. Officers say they observed a strong odor of intoxicants on the driver.

Jacques was conscious but could not respond to officers’ or paramedics’ questions. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Jacques was later downgraded to non-critical condition and eventually placed in custody at 201 Poplar.