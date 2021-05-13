MPD: Men posing as good Samaritans steal elderly man’s van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elderly Memphis man was left high and dry after a group of men who agreed to jump-start his van drove off in the vehicle.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Express Mart on Hickory Hill Road in southeast Memphis.

The 71-year-old victim said his battery was dead, and he asked several men in a dark grey Acura TL if they would help him. He said they hooked up their jumper cables and were able to get his van running.

So pleased, he gave them $20 but soon realized these so-called good Samaritans were up to no good.

“I got out to close my hood, and all of a sudden, he comes around and jumps in it and took off, ” he said. “I hollered, ‘Hey come back. Give me my van,’ and he was gone around the corner so fast with my van. He just took off in it.”

Two of the suspects

The victim told police there were at least five young men in the Acura. A camera at the gas station captured pictures of some of the suspects, their car, and the victim’s stolen Dodge Caravan. In one of the pictures, you can see two of the suspects jump-starting the victim’s vehicle.

The victim said at his age, he’s not likely to buy another vehicle. He’s hoping police arrest the suspects and get his van back.

“I thought they were good. I thought they would take the little money and split it up between the five of them, but they took my van,” he said.

Suspects Sedan and Victim’s Stolen Van

The victim’s vehicle is a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee tag 1R60X7. There is rust on the side doors. If you recognize the suspects, their car, or the spot, the victim’s 2012 Dodge Caravan, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.