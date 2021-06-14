MPD: Man wanted in Jackson Avenue homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released information in a recent fatal shooting along Jackson Avenue.

First responders were called to the Deluxe Inn last Friday and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Surveillance videos captured the man police believe is responsible for shooting the woman along with an image of his vehicle.

If any of these pictures look familiar to you, or if you know anything else, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

You can be anonymous, and if police make an arrest, you could receive up to $2,000 in reward money.