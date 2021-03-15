MPD: Man suffering from gunshot wound walks into North Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened in North Memphis Monday night.

According to MPD, a male shooting victim walked into the fire station in the 1500 block of Chelsea for help. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not said where the shooting took place, but say the suspects were in a black Dodge Dart last seen westbound on Chelsea.

If you know anything that can help police call Shelby Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.