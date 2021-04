MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Orange Mound late Sunday evening.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Pendleton St at Deadrick Ave. Officers located one male shooting victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 26, 2021

According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Pendleton St. and Deadrick Ave. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation and are urging the public to Call 901-528-CASH with tips.