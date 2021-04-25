MPD: Man shot in East Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in East Memphis on Sunday.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on White Station near Whitewater. Officers arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital and was listed in non-critical condition.

Additionally, Memphis Police said officers detained one person.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News