MPD: Man shot in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in East Memphis on Sunday.
According to MPD, the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on White Station near Whitewater. Officers arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital and was listed in non-critical condition.
Additionally, Memphis Police said officers detained one person.
This is a developing story.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.