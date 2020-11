MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of Willie Mitchell Blvd., late Sunday evening.

MPD said when they arrived, they found a man dead and said at this point, it appears that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story.