MPD: Man shot and killed near Discount Mufflers on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at 2597 Lamar Avenue, Discount Mufflers, on Saturday afternoon.
MPD said when officers arrived they located one man who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
